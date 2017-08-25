Ryan: Debt ceiling will get raised

Ahead of a looming intraparty fight, House Speaker Paul Ryan insisted the U.S. will raise the debt ceiling to avoid a default and "there are many different options... on how we achieve that."

The comments came after President Trump tweeted that Congress could have avoided a "mess" if Ryan and Mitch McConnell had taken his advice to link the debt ceiling and veterans' funding measure.

Should the bill not pass, it could hurt the country's credit rating, cause financial turmoil and harm the U.S. economy.