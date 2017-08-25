Hurricane Harvey spooks energy sector

Hurtling towards Texas, meteorologists are forecasting that Harvey could be a Category 3 "major hurricane" when it makes landfall late Friday or early Saturday.

Gasoline futures surged 4% to 1.7303, while crude approached $48 per barrel, on fears the storm could disrupt oil and gas production along the Gulf Coast, which accounts for nearly half the country's refining capacity.

Many firms have also shut down their local operations, including XOM, COP, RDS.A, RDS.B, APC, NBL

