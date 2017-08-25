Speeches by Yellen, Draghi on tap

Stock index futures are hugging the flatline as the all-stars of central banking meet in Jackson Hole.

Speeches by Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen and ECB President Mario Draghi will be scrutinized for hints on the path of monetary policy, but neither of them are expected to give fresh guidance.

The bond market is also calm at the moment, with the 10-year Treasury yield flat at 2.2%.

