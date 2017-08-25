More on BIG Lots Q2 results

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) reports comparable-store sales rose 1.8% in Q2.

Gross margin rate fell 10 bps to 40.3%.

Adjusted SG&A expense rate improved 50 bps to 34%.

Adjusted operating margin rate up 60 bps to 3.9%.

Inventory +0.2% Y/Y to $810.49M.

Q3 Guidance: Comparable-store sales: increase in the low single digit range; Adjusted EPS: $0.01 to $0.05.

Q4 Guidance: Comparable-store sales: flat to +2%; Adjusted EPS: $2.30 to $2.38.

FY2017 Guidance: Total sales: +2% to +2.5%; Comparable-store sales: +1% to +1.5%; Adjusted EPS: $4.15 to $4.25 (+14% to +17%); Cash flow: ~$180M to $190M.