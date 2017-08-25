Lexus sales in reverse for Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) discloses Lexus sales fell 4.4% globally to 319,275 units during the first six months of the year.

Sales were up 30% in China to help offset a 10% drop in the U.S. over the period.

Toyota forecasts a 4% drop in Lexus sales to 540K units for the year.

Analysts point to the Lexus model cycle as a reason for the falloff. "You have two core competing products recently launched (by Mercedes and BMW), while the LS is pretty long in the tooth," observes Macquarie Securities' Janet Lewis.