Analysts cautious on J.M. Smucker

Wells Fargo isn't buying the dip in J.M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) after the food producer cut its guidance.

"FQ1's results were disappointing given the scale of sales declines in Consumer (even missing Nielsen takeaway by -150bps) and the sharper than expected drop in Coffee profitability," writes analyst John Baumgartner.

"Negative commentary on pricing is untimely given prevailing market concerns and the updated sales guidance implies approx. flattish yr/yr sales for the duration of FY18 despite comps which become harder. We think that risk of further downside to guidance will pressure SJM shares," he adds.

Susquehanna is also cautious on SJM, lowering estimates and warning that it's too early to bottom fish.

Previously: J. M. Smucker misses by $0.12, misses on revenue (Aug. 24)

Previously: J.M. Smucker slumps after margins weaken (Aug. 24)