XOMA out-licenses gevokizumab to Novartis for $31M plus settlement of €12M debt

(NASDAQ:XOMA) inks an agreement with Novartis (NYSE:NVS) for global commercial rights to gevokizumab, an anti-IL-1 beta allosteric monoclonal antibody, for the potential treatment of a range of inflammatory diseases.

A separate contract has been signed granting Novartis a license to intellectual property covering the use of IL-1 beta-targeting antibodies to treat cardiovascular disease.

Under the terms of the agreements, XOMA will receive $31M upfront, including a $5M equity investment, plus tiered high-single-digit to mid-double-digit royalties on net sales. XOMA is also eligible to receive low-single-digit royalties on sales of canakinumab in cardiovascular indications which will rise to mid-single-digit royalties under certain conditions.

Novartis has agreed to settle XOMA's €12M debt to Les Laboratoires Servier and extend the maturity on XOMA's debt to Novartis two years to September 2022.