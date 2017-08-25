Futures up ahead of Yellen, Draghi speeches

U.S. stock index futures are up about 0.2% ahead of speeches by Fed Chair Janet Yellen and ECB President Mario Draghi in Jackson Hole.

Meanwhile, Gold is steady at $1292/ounce, while the 10-year Treasury yield is flat at 2.2%.

The energy industry is also on watch due to Hurricane Harvey, with gasoline futures surging 4% to 1.7303 and crude approaching $48 per barrel.

ETFs: SPY, QQQ, DIA, SH, SSO, VOO, SDS, IVV, SPXU, TQQQ, UPRO, PSQ, SPXL, RSP, SPXS, SQQQ, QID, DOG, QLD, DXD, UDOW, RWL, SDOW, VFINX, EPS, DDM, QQEW, QQQE, SPLX, SFLA, QQXT, SPUU, SPXE, LLSP, UDPIX, OTPIX, RYARX, SPXN, SPDN, SPXT, SPXV