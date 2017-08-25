Kedrion Biopharma and Kamada receive FDA approval of KEDRAB for post-exposure prophylaxis against rabies infection; shares ahead 21% premarket

Kedrion Biopharma and Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) announces that KEDRAB [rabies immune globulin (Human)] has received FDA approval for passive, transient post-exposure prophylaxis of rabies infection, when given immediately after contact with a rabid or possibly rabid animal. It should be administered concurrently with a full course of rabies vaccine. KEDRAB will launch in the U.S. in early 2018.

Prior to FDA approval of KEDRAB, U.S. healthcare professionals had only two human rabies immune globulin (HRIG) therapy options to prevent the onset of rabies.

Under the terms of the agreement, upon receipt of FDA marketing approval, Kamada holds the license for KEDRAB, and Kedrion Biopharma has exclusive rights to commercialize the product in the U.S. With the approval, Kedrion Biopharma expands its portfolio of immune globulin products, which includes RhoGAM and GAMMAKED. KEDRAB is the second product of Kamada approved by the FDA.