ECB bond purchases set to ramp

Investors will be on alert for any talk about tapering when Mario Draghi holds court at Jackson Hole later today, but analysts say the ECB bond-buying is set to ramp higher.

Why? Some of the paper on the central bank's books is beginning to mature, and that money needs to be reinvested. In just the last two weeks of July, €5.2B of bonds held by the ECB under its QE program came due.

"It adds to the inflow and is thereby even more supportive of European fixed income,” says the head of rates at Aviva Investors.