GPU roundup: AMD low on supply, Nvidia delays ship date

Digitimes reports that the retail channel has a tight supply of Advanced Micro Devices’ (NASDAQ:AMD) Radeon RX Vega series graphics cards, which were released earlier this month.

The supply issues track back to an insufficient supply due to packaging yield rates.

AMD says the company is working with its partners to address the demand and resulting supply issues with restocks coming soon.

Competitor Nvidia has pushed back mass shipments of its Volta-based GPUs from the end of this year to 1Q18.

In related news, Asus unveils its B250 Mining Expert cryptocurrency mining motherboard that can support 19 GPUs.

The cryptocurrency mining boom has driven up GPU prices and shares with AMD up 68% in the past year and Nvidia up nearly 167%.

AMD shares are up 0.88% premarket.