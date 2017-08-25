RADA receives $1M follow-on order by US Military

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) received a follow-on order worth approximately $1M for peripheral equipment to support the installation and operation of its Multi-Mission Hemispheric Radars.

This order is in continuation to the strategic order for radars, worth over $8M, which was recently reported by the Company.

The radars and the peripherals will be used by a key US military force, providing it with air surveillance with emphasis on counter-UAV with the most advanced on-the-move capabilities.

Dov Sella, RADA’s CEO, commented, "This follow-on order will enable the installation and operation of our radars under the demanding operational and environmental conditions under which these systems will be fielded. This includes tactical, on-the-move surveillance of hostile drones and other aerial targets, as part of the protection solution for the maneuver forces.”

Press Release