Boehringer Ingelheim launches mid-stage study of NASH candidate BI 1467335

Privately held Boehringer Ingelheim initiates a Phase 2a clinical trial assessing BI 1467335 (formerly Pharmaxis' PXS-4728A) for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

BI 1467335, with Fast Track status in the U.S., is an oral inhibitor of a protein called amine oxidase, copper containing 3 (AOC3). It works by blocking leukocyte adhesion and tissue infiltration in inflammatory processes underlying NASH.

The primary objectives of the 150-subject study will be to establish proof-of-concept, investigate the dosing range and evaluate safety.

Boehringer acquired the rights to the candidate in May 2015.

