Reuters: Western Digital won't seek management role in Toshiba chip unit

Western Digital (NYSE:WDC) won’t seek a management role in Toshiba’s (OTCPK:TOSBF, OTCPK:TOSYY) chip unit if its consortium is selected as the winner, according to Reuters sources.

Western Digital won’t seek voting rights initially and promises to limit the eventual rights to less than one-third.

The consortium has offered about $17.3B for the chip unit.

Financial backers want Toshiba to choose a chip unit winner before the end of the month to hopefully still have time for the deal to clear antitrust regulators before Toshiba reports full-year results in March, which could trigger its delisting from the Tokyo exchange.

Western Digital has slowed the sale process by suing to prevent Toshiba from selling the unit without its permission. Western Digital claims its purchase of SanDisk last year gave it the right to vote on the sale.

