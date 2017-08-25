Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) initiated with Buy rating and $20 (150% upside) price target by SunTrust citing potential $700M in peak sales for CABP candidate lefamulin.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) initiated with Buy rating and $95 (18% upside) price target by Loop Capital.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) initiated with Overweight rating and $195 (15% upside) price target by Cantor Fitzgerald.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) initiated with Neutral rating and $144 (3% downside risk) price target by H.C. Wainwright.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) initiated with Hold rating by Loop Capital.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) upgraded to Neutral with a $40 (0% upside) price target by UBS.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) upgraded to Hold by Needham.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) price target raised to $55 (287% upside) by Cowen after GOCOVRI approval in the U.S.