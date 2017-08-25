REGENXBIO to acquire Dimension Therapeutics in all-stock deal, Dimension up 163% premarket

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) and Dimension Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMTX) announces that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which REGENXBIO will acquire Dimension in an all-stock transaction for an implied value of ~$3.41 per share. The boards of directors of both companies have unanimously approved the transaction.

Upon completion of the acquisition, REGENXBIO will add two lead product candidates to its pipeline:

DTX301 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. DTX301 is being evaluated under an active investigational new drug (IND) application for a Phase I/II clinical trial; and

DTX401 for the treatment of glycogen storage disease type Ia (GSDIa).

Both DTX301 and DTX401 have been granted Orphan Drug Designation in the US and Europe.

REGENXBIO will also acquire DTX201 for the treatment of hemophilia A. An IND application for both DTX401 and DTX201 is anticipated to be filed in early 2018.

Acquisition will enhance REGENXBIO’s pipeline of gene therapy product candidates, with the potential to achieve multiple milestones through the end of 2018.

REGENXBIO will acquire preclinical product candidates, manufacturing technology and other intellectual property developed by Dimension.

Dimension shareholders will receive 0.1573 shares of REGENXBIO in exchange for each of their shares in Dimension and are expected to own ~10.9% percent of the combined entity. The transaction should close by year-end.