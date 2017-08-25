TripAdvisor down on merger talk, Jefferies downgrade

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) makes executive severance package changes that might signal the company is seeking merger opportunities, according to Skift.

The change says executives let go three months before a control change or 12 months afterward will earn a lump sum equivalent to 12 to 24 months of base salary plus a bonus.

Notable Calls notes that Jefferies has cut TripAdvisor’s rating to Underperform with a $35 price target due to margin pressure that will extend through this year and on as long as 2019.