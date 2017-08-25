Apple removes Iran-affiliated apps citing U.S. sanctions

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has removed some popular apps designed by Iranian developers, citing U.S. sanctions, according to The Verge.

Iran doesn’t have its own App Store since iPhone sales are banned in the country, but Iranian developers list apps in the Stores of other countries.

Apple started removing or limiting update abilities on Iran-affiliated apps earlier this year but the matter gained more attention this week with the removal of popular ride-hailing app Snapp.

Apple’s statement to affected developers: “Under the US sanctions regulations, the App Store cannot host, distribute, or do business with apps or developers connected to certain US embargoed countries. This area of law is complex and constantly changing. If the existing restrictions shift, we encourage you to resubmit your app for inclusion on the App Store.”

Apple’s actions prompted a backlash reminiscent of the response to the company’s recent removal of virtual private networks or VPNs from China’s App Store.

