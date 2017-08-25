Dosing underway in Sangamo's early-stage study of gene therapy SB-525 in hemophilia A

The first patient has been treated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial, Alta, assessing Sangamo Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:SGMO) gene therapy candidate SB-525. The open-label dose-ranging study will evaluate the safety and tolerability of SB-525 in 20 adults with severe hemophilia A. According to ClinicalTrials.gov, the estimated primary completion date is November 2021.

The company is developing SB-525 in collaboration with Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) under a May 2017 agreement. It has Orphan Drug and Fast Track status in the U.S.

Previously: Sangamo teams up with Pfizer to develop gene therapies to treat hemophilia A; shares ahead 41% after hours (May 10)