Griffon Corporation announces the acquisition of Tuscan Path by AMES

The Ames Companies, subsidiary of Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Tuscan Landscape Group Pty Ltd for ~$18M.

The acquisition will broaden AMES’ global outdoor living and lawn and garden business, and will strengthen AMES’ industry leading position in Australia.

The acquisition is expected to contribute approximately $20M in annualized revenue and be immediately accretive to Griffon’s earnings in its first full year of operations.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of September.

Press Release