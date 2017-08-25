Griffon Corporation announces the acquisition of Tuscan Path by AMES

The Ames Companies, subsidiary of Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Tuscan Landscape Group Pty Ltd for ~$18M.
The acquisition will broaden AMES’ global outdoor living and lawn and garden business, and will strengthen AMES’ industry leading position in Australia.
The acquisition is expected to contribute approximately $20M in annualized revenue and be immediately accretive to Griffon’s earnings in its first full year of operations.
The transaction is expected to close by the end of September.