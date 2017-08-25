What they're saying about Ulta Beauty

There's ultra analyst coverage on Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) after the retailer's Q2 earnings report didn't quite match high-flying expectations.

Telsey lowers its price target on Ulta to $300 from $360 as it reels in expectation in front of tough comparables.

Jefferies is sticking with a Buy rating, but reduces its price target to $300 from $350. "Weaning the market off extreme comp rates will take time," writes analyst Stephanie Wissink.

BMO Capital downgrades Ulta to Market Perform on its view that risks are skewed to the downside. The PT is chopped to $235 from $345.

Cowen advises investors to buy the dip in Ulta's share price. "We remain impressed with the stellar combination of mass and prestige beauty, 25.4mm Beauty club cardholders, and eCommerce growth which drove 340bps of comp. Shares could be weak on 3Q guide of $1.63 to $1.68 vs. street of $1.68, which we view as conservative," tips analyst Oliver Chen.

