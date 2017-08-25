JELD-WEN Holding announces acquisition of Milliken Millwork

JELD-WEN Holding (NYSE:JELD) acquired Milliken Millwork for an undisclosed sum.

“MMI Door is an innovator and leader in providing comprehensive door systems and value-added services. The acquisition of MMI Door aligns perfectly with our strategy and supports our commitment to being the best door solutions provider in the market,” said Mark Beck, president and chief executive officer. “MMI Door’s capabilities in customizable configurations, specialized component offerings, and multiple finishing options complement our North America door business and allow us to improve service offerings and lead times to our channel partners. We welcome the entire MMI Door team to the JELD-WEN family.”

The acquisition adds incremental net revenues of approximately $90M and be immediately accretive to adjusted EBITDA margins, neutral to adjusted EPS in 2017, and accretive to adjusted EPS in 2018.

