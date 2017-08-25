FHFA standing in way of challenge to FICO scores

Rivals like VantageScore Solutions are trying to break the lock the FICO (NYSE:FICO) credit score has on the mortgage approval process. They've hit a wall, reports Bloomberg's Joe Light, in the form of the GSEs and their regulator, the FHFA.

While Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac don't actually issue mortgages, they do buy them up by the trillions, so they more or less control the underwriting standards, and what they want to see is a FICO score.

In an age where things like medical bills and student loans are a far larger part of consumers' histories, the FICO model is outdated, claim the upstarts and their advocates. Then there's those (typically lower income and minority) who don't have a whole lot of credit history. The new entrants incorporate data like rent and utility payments.

The FHFA is loathe to change, claiming its analysis shows any move wouldn't broaden mortgage access by very much. The battle is moving to Congress, where bipartisan coalitions in both houses have introduced bills forcing Frannie to begin using new models (whether they'll move forward is a different story).