Institutional investor Lord Abbett sues Valeant for fraud, claims $80B in losses

Mutual fund shop Lord Abbett filed suit against Valeant Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:VRX) yesterday in New Jersey accusing it of violating the state's racketeer influenced and corrupt organizations (RICO) law. By invoking RICO, Lord Abbett could seek an award of treble damages, outrageously expensive considering it claims $80B in investor losses.

Bloomberg reports that if other investors follow Lord Abbett's lead, the company's legal exposure (and costs) could skyrocket.

The company has already stated that it believes the class action lawsuits lack merit and will fight them. It has not commented specifically on the Lord Abbett litigation. In its last 10-Q, the company disclosed a $162M reserve for estimated legal expenses.

Shares are off a fraction premarket.