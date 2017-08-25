Argus warns on high valuation of Domino's Pizza

Argus raises some concerns on Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) in light of its high valuation (35X Argus' 2017 EPS estimate, 29X 2018 EPS estimate).

"We are concerned about Domino's slowing international revenue as well as the potential for a comparable slowdown in domestic sales, and now expect the company to post mid-single-digit comp growth after years of double-digit growth," reads the note posted by analyst John Staszak.

"We also believe that margin gains will be limited going forward as the company invests in the business. As such, we expect only modest share price appreciation over the next year," he warns.

Argus shifts to a Hold rating from Buy.