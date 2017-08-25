JD.com investing in Indonesia ride-hailer Go-Jek

Keeping up a recent push into Southeast Asia, JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) is putting investment into Indonesian ride-hailing start-up Go-Jek, according to media reports.

Indonesia has made up most of JD.com's investments outside China, though the company's in talks to form a $500M e-commerce joint venture in Thailand that would serve as a hub to spread further through the region.

Go-Jek has raised about $100M from JD.com, according to Reuters, and has previously taken investment from Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), which also invests in JD.com, as well as KKR, Warburg Pincus and Sequoia Capital. It has a pre-money valuation of about $2.5B as part of a raise of up to $1B in its latest round.

Tencent reportedly put $100M-$150M into Go-Jek and is in talks for more as part of this latest round.