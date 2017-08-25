China regulator: Unicom ownership reform is a unique case

Despite observations that a mixed-ownership reform plan for China's state-owned telecom China Unicom (NYSE:CHU) could usher in a wave of reforms, the country's securities regulator says there won't be a repeat of that special treatment.

China Unicom is undergoing a transition to mixed ownership by raising $11.7B in what was thought a model for revitalizing public firms with private capital, from major investors including Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu. But the deal looked chaotic and a bit rushed and may have violated rules on private placements.

China's CSRC says today that the deal is being treated as an exceptional case.

Premarket, China Unicom is 2.2% lower .

