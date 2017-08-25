Tramadol and Gabapentin only 0.4% of sales - Petmed Express; shares up 1%

In a statement, Petmed Express (PETS +1.4% ) says the two medications cited in the bearish report by Aurelius Value accounted for only 0.4% of sales for the six-month period ending June 30. Over the past five years, sales of the two have actually declined.

It adds that the "new generation medications" driving growth are flea, tick and heartworm control products.

