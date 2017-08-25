Stocks rise at the open as tax reform hopes get a bump

Stocks start higher as White House economic adviser Gary Cohn says Pres. Trump is focused on achieving tax reform by year-end 2017; Dow +0.4% , S&P and Nasdaq +0.5% .

The market does not expect anything dramatic from today's Jackson Hole speeches by Fed Chair Yellen and ECB President Draghi - scheduled for 10 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. ET, respectively - but it will listen for clues as to the outlook for monetary policy.

European markets enjoy modest gains, with Germany's DAX, U.K.'s FTSE and France's CAC all +0.3% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei closed +0.5% while China's Shanghai Composite surged +1.8% .

Among U.S. corporate earnings results, Ulta Beauty, Big Lots and Broadcom all trade lower despite beating Wall Street consensus.

All 11 S&P industry groups are higher, led by financials ( +0.5% ); Boeing ( -0.2% ) is the only Dow stock opening lower.

U.S. crude oil +0.3% at $47.60, little affected by Hurricane Harvey's buildup to become a Category 3 hurricane, making it potentially the biggest storm to hit the U.S. mainland in over a decade.

U.S. Treasury prices are little changed, with the benchmark 10-year yield up by a basis point at 2.20%.