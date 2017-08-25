Schulman upgraded at Longbow, driven by new activist stake

A. Schulman (SHLM +1.8% ) opens higher after Longbow Research upgrades shares to Buy from Neutral with a Street-high $37 price target, as new activist involvement offers new hope for shareholders.

Cruiser Capital, which yesterday reported a 9.83% active stake in SHLM, may influence the timing and selection of new CEO who may drive a more aggressive restructuring and reinvestment program, and accelerate the sale of underperforming assets, the firm says.

Longbow sees a sale of SHLM's distribution and specialty powders business as more likely under new management and believes divestitures would facilitate a more rapid margin expansion.