Report: Italy examining its powers in Telecom Italia-Vivendi case

Italy's government today is taking up whether it can exercise any special powers over Telecom Italia (TI -0.2% ) as France's Vivendi (VIVHY +3.4% ) begins showing its considerable muscle as a top shareholder, Reuters reports.

Rome has been looking into whether Vivendi fell down on obligations to give notice of its effective control of TI, considered a strategic national asset.

But the matter may come down to a late-September meeting between French President Emmanuel Macron and Italy's Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni.

The question of control is important since it's the basis of whether Italy can exercise "golden power," allowing it to veto a number of key operations including change of control.

