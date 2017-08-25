Vegas bookmakers exposed to McGregor upset

Las Vegas bookmakers have had a difficult time balancing the books on the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight even with large bets coming down on Mayweather over the last day and odds being reset.

The sizable action on the fight has seen the huge volume plays on strong underdog McGregor not completely offset by the "smart money" million dollar bets coming in on Money Mayweather. "You might want to have a heart monitor on me when the bell rings and Conor starts throwing wild lefts," says William Hill oddsmaker Nick Bogdanovich.

Long-shot bets on a McGregor knockout could lead to largest single-day loss ever by bookmakers in Vegas.

Despite the outcome of the fight, the Las Vegas Strip is expected to have a banner weekend. Room rate at the Aria, Mandalay Bay, Bellagio and MGM Grand are all 20% to 30% than for the same weekend last year. VIP interest is also sky-high, which bodes well for the table games hold and other revenue streams for casinos.

