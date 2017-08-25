Apple plans 4K Apple TV to regain market share

Bloomberg reports that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) plans to release an Apple TV model with 4K HDR streaming capabilities.

The new Apple TV box would likely debut during the launch event next month alongside the new iPhones and Watch Series 3. The launch event is rumored for September 12.

Apple TV has lost streaming media market share while competitors thrive. A Parks Associates report this week showed Apple’s market share dropping from 19% in Q1 last year to 15% this year. Amazon’s Fire TV grew from 16% to 24% in the same period.

