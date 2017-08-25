eHealth leaves Q2 miss-stoked down move behind, shares ahead 8%

Thinly traded micro cap eHealth (EHTH +7.9% ) breaks through resistance at $19.50 on average volume. The stock has completely regained (and then some) its loss in late July when it released Q2 results that missed consensus. Shares plummeted over 20% on the news, touching $14.63, before reversing. The stock has rallied over 40% since then.

Q2 revenue was down $9.3M (-25%) to ~$28M, led by a 39% decrease in its Individual, Family and Small Business segment.

Several days ago, it announced that it is now providing Square's small business customers with access to to its site via Square's dashboard.

Previously: eHealth misses by $0.24, misses on revenue (July 27)