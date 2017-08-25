Signet Jewelers roars higher again

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) is up another 6.5% to add to yesterday's post-earnings rally.

Wells Fargo takes its price target up to $75 on confidence in Signet's new direction under CEO Gina Drosos.

Drosos talked tech innovation during the company's earnings conference call. "The retail jewelry shopping experience hasn’t transformed in decades and we can leverage our interactions and data analytics to leapfrog our consumer insights," she noted.

