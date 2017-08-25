Did Janet Yellen just signal her exit from running the Fed?

Janet Yellen didn't touch on monetary policy at her Jackson Hole speech, but instead used the occasion to champion the post-crisis regulatory regime and warn against any significant rollback - both ideas squarely at odds with the GOP agenda.

At least a couple of analysts are saying the talk essentially takes her out of the running for a second term as Fed boss (her term ends in February).

Bank stocks are putting in a modest rally, roughly inline with the S&P 500's 0.35% gain .

ETFs: XLF, FAS, FAZ, VFH, UYG, IYF, FNCL, BTO, IYG, FXO, SEF, RYF, FINU, XLFS, FINZ, RWW, FAZZ, JHMF, FNCF