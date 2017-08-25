Wells Fargo on Altria's dividend strategy

Wells Fargo analyst Bonnie Herzog approves of Altria's (MO +1.2% ) 8.2% dividend payout hike.

"We see this as a prudent, shareholder-friendly move as it returns cash to shareholders while maintaining financial flexibility to actively buyback shares at current low levels, which we assume the company is doing," she writes.

"We encourage investors to take advantage of any potential weakness in the name to build long-term positions as we see the increase enabling investors to pocket an attractive yield while essentially getting “paid to wait” while the FDA overhang persists," she advises.

Investors should keep an eye on Altria's Investor Day event scheduled for November 2 as a potential share price catalyst.

Previously: Altria declares $0.66 dividend (Aug. 24)