Tahoe Resources -18% as Guatemalan court backs Escobal mine suspension

Tahoe Resources (TAHO -18.6% ) plunges to all-time lows after Guatemala’s constitutional court upheld a suspension of the license for its Escobal project, one of the world's largest silver mines.

The decision upholds a lower court's preliminary decision to temporarily halt operations at Escobal until the definitive constitutional claim is heard on the merits, with a hearing scheduled for Aug. 28; the court is expected to issue a ruling several months after the hearing.

TAHO says it is assessing the financial impacts of the suspended operations to longer-term capital and exploration programs, and says it will not be able to access the full capacity of the revolving credit facility entered on July 18 until operations are resumed.