Uber’s (Private:UBER) board will meet today to hear the plans of potential CEO candidates, according to Recode.

The front-running candidate is Jeff Immelt, formerly the CEO of GE, but Recode says a dark-horse candidate will also appear. One person who won’t show? HPE’s Meg Whitman, who has said in no uncertain terms she doesn’t want the gig.

Uber’s board hopes to choose a new CEO before Labor Day on September 4.

