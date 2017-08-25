Fiber-sharing taking hold as Europe thirsts for bandwidth

A trend in Europe of companies partnering on mobile towers to save funds appears to be spreading to fiber deployments, amid a heavy appetite for high-speed data and a new generation of hungry applications coming down the road.

Talks between Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD) and BT Group (NYSE:BT) may be an indication that the fiber-sharing approach more common on the Iberian peninsula is coming to wider Europe.

Partnering on fiber can result in higher profits than if companies rent capacity from incumbents like Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) or Orange (NYSE:ORAN) -- EBITDA margins of 50% rather than 20% in the case of wholesale deals, according to Bloomberg.

With regard to the VOD-BT arrangement: Full-fiber coverage in the UK is about 2%; it costs about £500 per home passed, and operators need to hit a 30% take-up rate for a decent return.