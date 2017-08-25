Copper stockpiles sink by most in 12 years

LME copper inventories tally the biggest weekly drop since 2005, marking a seventh straight week of declines, positive signs for market bulls who pushed prices to nearly three-year highs.

But stockpiles have moved in a sawtooth pattern in the past year and the latest figures continue the pattern, meaning investors should avoid viewing them as firm evidence that a supply glut is over, says Standard Chartered metals analyst Nicholas Snowdon.

Investors seeking signs that the market is tightening should watch inventories stored in Shanghai and imports into China, Snowdon says, but both indicators also sent positive signals this week; refined copper imports into China rose for a third straight month following April's 18-month low.

A falling dollar, surging investor interest and stronger economies are supporting metals prices, but Snowdon believes it will take time for the refiner copper market to tighten following flat H1 demand growth.

