UK regulator submits new report on $14.7B Fox-Sky deal

UK broadcast regulator Ofcom has responded to a request from the country's culture and media ministry for a new report on Fox's (FOX +0.5% , FOXA +0.5% ) $14.7B bid to buy the rest of Sky (SKYAY +0.3% ).

Ofcom had previously said that the bid for the 61% of Sky that Fox doesn't own would concentrate too much influence with Rupert Murdoch and family.

Culture Secretary Karen Bradley has said she is "of a mind" to send the deal to the UK's competition regulator for further review of plurality concerns. All the signs point to a five-month review that could start in September, which could delay any deal closing to next May.

