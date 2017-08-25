Duke Energy seeks approval to cancel Lee Nuclear project

Duke Energy (DUK +0.8% ) says it will seek to cancel its planned Lee Nuclear Station in South Carolina and ask regulators to allow it to recover at least $368M in planning and pre-construction costs.

DUK includes its plan for the project as part of a request for a 13.6% rate increase filed with the North Carolina Utilities Commission.

DUK says "risks and uncertainties to initiating construction on the Lee Nuclear project have become too great" following the recent bankruptcy of Westinghouse Electric, which last month caused the likely end of a similar nuclear project in South Carolina.