Uber investor files against Benchmark, accuses of leaking damaging info

Uber (Private:UBER) investor Shervin Pishevar has filed a legal document and sent the board a letter saying he needs to “intervene” in the Benchmark lawsuit accusing former CEO Travis Kalanick of fraud.

Pishevar backs Kalanick in saying the case should go to arbitration, which would allow Kalanick to avoid on the record depositions.

Pishevar accuses Benchmark of trying to “cram down” its preferred candidate, Meg Whitman, on an “arbitrary timetable.”

Whitman has said she doesn’t want the job.

Source: Recode

Pishevar has also filed a Rule 220 demand to see some Uber records to determine whether Benchmark has leaked any of the damaging information that has made for repeated PR nightmares this year.

