WSJ: Google refunding some ad money due to fake traffic

The Wall Street Journal reports that Google (GOOG, GOOGL) is refunding ad money for ads that ran on sites with fake traffic.

The “ad fraud” was committed by buying through Google’s DoubleClick Bid Manager, which advertisers can use to target audiences across multiple websites. The problem occurs when those sites have fake traffic driven by bots.

The refund will come from Google’s “platform fee” that represents about 7% to 10% of total ad buys.

