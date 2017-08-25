Credit Suisse warns on avocado costs for Chipotle

Credit Suisse lowers its price target on Chipotle (CMG +2.3% ) to $320, partially due to concerns that higher avocado prices will clip the restaurant operator's margins in Q3 and Q4.

"Avocado prices have risen by ~75% since July and are running ~+50% y/y, driven by supply shortages in Mexico and a weaker than expected California harvest," observes the CS team.

"We would not be buyers on recent weakness given limited visibility on the trajectory of SSS (due to July norovirus incident) and avoc. inflation. We lower our 2017/2018 EPS to $6.38/$9.57 (from $6.95/$9.71)."

CMG is rated at Neutral by Credit Suisse.

Chipotle is higher on the day amid a solid day for restaurant stocks.