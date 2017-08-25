Armstrong: Verizon will create resurgence in Oath media brands

Despite recent struggles in the brand names of AOL and Yahoo, owner Verizon (VZ +1.3% ) isn't giving up on either of them, says the man in charge of them, Tim Armstrong.

In a Wall Street Journal interview, Armstrong (in charge of Oath, the entity overseeing those two names and their several dozen media brands) says he plans to oversee a resurgence of the brands.

“The first thing I say is, thank God you don’t see the opportunity, because if you can see it, everyone else can, and it is no longer an opportunity," he says. "The second thing I say is that a billion consumers can’t be wrong.”

By combining business operations despite separate brand management, Oath will be able to target ads more specifically using data from 114M wireless consumers, he says.

He's also looking to a future that's not just converged but perhaps hyper-converged. “There used to be company consolidations, but now we’re going into industry consolidations,” he notes, with media, Internet, cable, telecom and device sectors tied together like never before.