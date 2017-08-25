Insteel downgraded at Longbow on weaker than expected volume trends

Insteel Industries (IIIN -3.1% ) is downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Longbow Research, which prefers to sit on the sidelines on the stock until better visibility into infrastructure-related demand and near-term funding.

Longbow says its recent construction metal channel checks show weaker than expected volume trends as well as a risk of metal spread contraction.

Continued delays in infrastructure related spending, slowing long product orders after the delayed Section 232 investigation and other macro uncertainties have forced distribution and fabrication contacts to lower full-year expectations, which leads Longbow to believe IIIN has "missed the construction season."