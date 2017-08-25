U.S. rig count slips again in Baker Hughes survey

The total U.S. rig count fell by 6 to 940 for a third straight weekly decrease, according to the latest Baker Hughes survey.

The oil rig count fell by 4 to 759 for its second straight drop, while gas rigs were lower by 2 to 180 after rising by 1 a week ago; one rig was classified as miscellaneous.

U.S. crude oil maintains earlier gains, now +0.5% at $47.69/bbl.

