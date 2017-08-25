CDK Global partners with Activengag to roll out dynamic retailing platform

CDK Global (CDK +0.2% ) partnered with ActivEngage Inc.to create Concierge Chat, a one-of-a-kind messaging tool built directly into CDK Next Gen Websites.

“The integration of Concierge Chat into our Next Gen websites further builds upon the fully responsive platform we’ve developed to allow dealers to connect with their customers no matter how they shop,” said Max Steckler, vice president of product management at CDK Global."

CDK Next Gen Websites provide a mobile-first experience with modern, cutting-edge designs across platforms and devices, speed and efficiency, and better SEO performance.

“CDK Global recognizes the power of giving consumers the opportunity to interact with dealers in real time via messaging solutions like chat, text, or social media,” said Todd Smith, CEO, ActivEngage. He added, “Our partnership with CDK Global will allow our company to share new innovations that will help consumers navigate the purchasing journey more effectively, while creating better results for the dealer.”